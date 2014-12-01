© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Metz: Investor search continues

Since German television manufacturer Metz had to file for bankruptcy (mid-November), the search for investors has been intensified.

Metz, one of the few TV manufacturers that still operate production in Europe, had filed for insolvency about two weeks ago. Provisional insolvency administrator Joachim Exner has been appointed by the court. The business operations of the company with approximately 540 employees will continue as normal. Already a few days after the filing, several investors have come forward.



"The goal is to save the company and as many jobs possible", said Exner after the initial visit in Zirndorf. "Chances are good: Metz is a renowned brand, has a competitive technology and highly qualified staff." During the coming weeks, Exner and the Metz management will examine all available options.



An insolvency plan for the company, as well as the restructuring with a new investor are possibilities.