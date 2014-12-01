© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Reimax expands in Estonia

Finish EMS-provider Reimax Electronics OY is in the mood for expansion and has opened a second manufacturing plant in Tallinn (Estonia).

The investment in the new facility will provide jobs for up to 40 people. The factory has - right now - 2'000 square meters of production, with an opportunity for further renovation and expansion.



The main reason for the company to expand in Estonia, is the current economic climate in Finland, writes Estonian Postimees.