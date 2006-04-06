TTPCom selects XJTAG

TTPCom a supplier of software and silicon intellectual property for digital wireless terminals, has selected the XJTAG development system as its boundary scan test solution.



The XJTAG system enables engineers at TTPCom's headquarters in Cambridge, England, to diagnose and debug its wireless development platforms, which contain a plethora of ball grid array (BGA) devices and over 9,500 connections. XJTAG is also used by TTPCom's contract manufacturing partners.



TTPCom selected the XJTAG system predominantly to test and debug the numerous JTAG devices on its development boards. These include five 1152-pin Xilinx field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), an ARM9 microprocessor control unit (MCU), a high-speed digital signal processor (DSP), a clock controller and a number of other programmable logic devices (PLDs).



"The XJTAG system is a perfect fit for our development requirements as it enables us to read and write to all of the device pins in the JTAG chain using the XJAnalyser circuit visualisation tool," said Andrew Evans, design engineer within TTPCom's silicon hardware group. "With XJTAG, we can view the pin states on screen to quickly locate bridges, breaks, poor joints or incorrect connections, and then isolate any faulty device and rework or reflow it to rectify the problem."