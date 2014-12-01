© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

B/E Aerospace to spin-off unit

B/E Aerospace's board of directors has approved the separation of its Consumables Management Segment, consisting of B/E Aerospace’s aerospace distribution and energy services businesses, which will be known as KLX Inc.

“Our decision to separate the businesses was made as part of the evaluation of the Company’s strategic alternatives which has been undertaken by our management team and Board of Directors, together with our independent advisors,” said Amin Khoury, the Company’s Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer.



“Separating these highly successful businesses into two industry-leading companies will allow each to benefit from increased management focus and operational flexibility, as well as allow the management teams and boards of directors of each business to determine the optimal capital structure, free cash flow allocation policy, growth strategy, compensation system and performance measurement metrics. This decision reflects B/E Aerospace’s ongoing commitment to optimize the distinct needs of each of our businesses and the Company’s strategic priorities, consistent with our focus on driving shareholder value,” Khoury adds.