Samsung Electrons to increase in Hungary

Samsung Electronics in Hungary is expecting a larger income for this year on the Hungarian market. Today Samsung has more then 20% of market share, which makes Samsung the second largest player on the Hungarian market.

Samsung Electronics Magyar Rt has sold last year 450.000 mobile phones in Hungary, this year Samsung is expecting to sell approximately 500.000 mobile phones. Already for the first three months this year Samsung has sold over 120.000 mobile units local media reports.

