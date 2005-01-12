Siplace launches “X” platform of SMT machines

Siemens L&A will unveil the new Siplace X-series to the general public at the APEX 2005 industry trade show in Anaheim, California. To meet any customer requirements, the new platform includes dual-gantry, triple-gantry and even four-gantry versions along with many different head configurations. The result: Substantial performance improvements, more flexibility, robustness, and easier operation.

The new machines of the Siplace X-series feature a plethora of new components. For maximum placement performance, the engineers developed a new Collect&Place head with 20 nozzles. Up to four of these heads can run in one Siplace X machine simultaneously. Since each 20-segment C&P head features a placement performance of up to 20,000 components per hour (cph), the high-speed model of the Siplace X-series with four 20-segment C&P heads can thus place up to 80,000 cph with an accuracy of 55 µm at 4 sigma. The component spectrum of the new head ranges from 01005s to components with dimensions of 6 x 6 x 4 mm, covering 95 percent of the components used in modern electronics manufacturing and improving the performance for precisely the range of materials that accounts for the majority of placements.



The latest generation of Siplace feeder modules also contributes to the speed of the X-series machines. The new feeders support lightning-fast changeovers without the need to interrupt operations. The X-feeders feature robust construction, simple handling, single-track design and automatic data communication, making it easier than ever before to integrate Siplace machines into existing logistics concepts. They also ensure the placement process’s traceability.



This information was published in a Siemens Press Release.