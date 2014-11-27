© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Selfie sticks – an issue in South Korea

Selfies – a topic we don't really address here at evertiq – has been causing some issues in South Korea. Well, maybe not the selfies themselves but knockoff slefie sticks used to take them.

The South Koran government is putting some pressure on the sellers of uncertified camera extenders, selfie sticks, threatening with fines up to USD 27'000, even prison time for up to three years, according to a report in Quartz.



So, why all this fuss over selfie sticks? Well, the sticks have are equipped bluetooth and should therefore be classified as frequency-emitting communications equipment and, and with that they should go through some serious testing before being approved for sale.



The South Korean government have now asked its citizens to help nullify the distribution of the unapproved sticks by reporting the sales of such, the report continues.