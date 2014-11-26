© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Sony to reduce TV and smartphone lineup to focus on profit

Sony, the Japanese tech company, is planning to reduce its TV and mobile phone line-ups in order to cut costs.

The company has been losing sales and market shares to its rivals, but this new shift of focus will not be about regaining those. The goal for TV and smartphone business is of course to bring a profit. Hiroki Totoki, Sony's newly appointed chief of its mobile division, said it best at the company's investors' conference, "We're not aiming for size or market share but better profits," according to a report in Reuters.



However, Sony does have some strong divisions as well. The company's device division – which deals with Sony's image sensor business – is doing well, and the company said that sales could increase up to 70%. The sales are already stable thanks Apple utilises Sony's sensors in its iPhones, and Chinese manufactures increasingly adopting them, the report concludes.