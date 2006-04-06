Elbit Vision appoints new US boss

Elbit Vision Systems Ltd, a provider of automatic optical inspection and quality monitoring systems, announced the appointment of Mr. Frank Marangell as President of its wholly owned subsidiaries EVS-US, and ScanMaster Systems, to lead all sales, marketing and customer support operations of EVS and ScanMaster in North America.

For the past 18 years, Mr. Marangell has held various managerial positions in sales of capital equipment, including VP Sales of Orbotech' PCB division based in US and Europe. Mr. Marangell holds a BS in engineering and an MBA from Northeastern University of Boston.



"Elbit Vision is looking to capitalize on the continuously growing demand for all its product lines and expand its customer base worldwide," said Mr. David Gal, EVS' Chairman of the Board. "Mr. Marangell is the right man at the right time, and I am sure that his leadership experience will be a tremendous asset in expanding our sales and increasing the market share of our products in the U.S. market."

