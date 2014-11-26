© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Atlas North America acquires assets of Marine Sonic Technology

AtlasNorth America (ANA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Elektronik GmbH, Germany, has acquired the business of Marine Sonic Technology (MSTL). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sergio Diehl, President and Chief Executive Officer of ATLAS North America, stated: "ATLAS North America’s acquisition of Marine Sonic Technology creates for the ATLAS Group a greater worldwide stake within the sonar survey, mine warfare and the fast growing autonomous vehicle markets. MSTL’s core competencies with high resolution sonar technology are highly synergistic to the ATLAS Group’s existing capabilities, and with the addition of these new side scan products, expand ATLAS’ total sonar product offerings. For ANA, the new combined facility provides the critical U. S. based production and manufacturing facility required to affix the "Made in the USA" label on SeaFox Mine Neutralization Vehicles, and other planned products for the U.S. Navy Mine Warfare Forces."



Martin H. Wilcox, President and Principal Research Engineer at Marine Sonic Technology, added: "This acquisition will allow both organizations to enlarge and improve their research, development and manufacturing capabilities in the realm of marine technology. The entire Marine Sonic organization is looking forward to working with our new colleagues at Atlas North America."