Baumüller opens subsidiary in Mexico

Since October of this year, Baumüller is represented by a branch office in Querétaro, Mexico.

The newly founded Baumüller Nuermont S.A. de C.V. belongs to the North American Baumueller Nuermont Corporation and will initially focus its business on the service sector. Ricardo Hortigüela will be the director of Baumueller Nuermont S.A. de C.V.



The location of the new branch was a strategic decision, Mexico has become a hub for industry and business between Central, North and South America. The industrial city of Santiago de Querétaro is in an economically strong region, only a two-hour drive from Mexico City and is the seat of numerous national and international technology companies.



"With the new subsidiary, we can support our customers in Mexico and Central America with competent and comprehensive on-site services," sums up Brad Fowler, Managing Director of the Baumueller-Nuermont Corp.