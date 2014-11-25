© evertiq

Etratech now certified for medical devices

Etratech, a designer, developer and manufacturer of advanced electronic controls and control systems, has achieved its ISO 13485:2003 certification through quality registrar BSI Canada.

This standard certifies that Etratech has established a quality management system that demonstrates its ability to meet the stringent requirements of customers in the medical equipment and device market.



"We have worked hard for nearly six months to achieve this certification, which demonstrates our commitment to manufacturing nonsurgical medical products in a manner that complies with or exceeds industry standards," says Zaid Salim, director of global quality assurance at Etratech.



"We're very proud to have achieved ISO 13485, and we're looking forward to serving the medical equipment and devices market," says Michael Desnoyers, president and CEO of Etratech.