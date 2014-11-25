© andreypopov dreamstime.com

PerkinElmer to acquire Perten Instruments

PerkinElmer has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Perten Instruments Group AB. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Perten is a supplier of advanced analytical instruments for quality control of food, grain, flour and feed.

The acquisition is expected to significantly expand PerkinElmer’s presence in the rapidly growing area of food testing.



“The combination of Perten’s unique capabilities with PerkinElmer’s portfolio of innovative analytical instruments will enable us to further penetrate the multi-billion dollar global food testing market, including longer-term opportunities in higher growth regions such as China,” said Jon DiVincenzo, President, Environmental Health, PerkinElmer. “PerkinElmer will now be firmly positioned to help customers address rigorous regulations for food quality control, import/export product testing, and the need to preserve the integrity of global supply chains.”



The net purchase price of the transaction is approximately USD 266 million and is subject to customary closing conditions.