© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Exelis appoints new VP and GM for business unit

Exelis has appointed Peter Martin to lead its electronic attack and release systems business on Long Island, New York.

In his new position, Martin will apply more than 35 years of expertise in defense, aerospace and the U.S. Air Force to grow the company’s position in key markets.



Martin’s career has spanned a range of functions within Exelis, including program management, manufacturing and technology development.



“Pete has continually demonstrated the exceptional leadership, insight and commitment to our customers that will help advance their missions and our own business objectives,” said Rich Sorelle, corporate vice president and president of Exelis Electronic Systems. “His diverse background and skills allow him to simultaneously strengthen customer relationships, streamline organizational and manufacturing processes, and drive long-term growth for the business in areas like unmanned platforms and next generation technologies.”