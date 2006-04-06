Perlos to close Finnish plant

Finnish EMS-provider Perlos today closed the negotiations with the labour union. 573 workers will be fired and one plant in Finland will be closed.

The resignations will be carried out during a period of one year. The plant in Nurmijärvi, Finland will be closed within a year from now. Production will continue in Perlos' other plants in Joensuu, Lehmonharju and Kontiolax.



Perlos manufacture mainly electronic and mechanic modules for telecommunication, healthcare and automotive industries. Perlos is currently employing 2500 people.