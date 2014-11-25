© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Chemigraphic wants to bring manufacturing back to the UK

UK-based EMS provider, Chemigraphic's latest investment has opened up for a new Conformal Coating service.

The company has purchased a Nordson Selective Conformal Coating Line with additional UV curing. Conformal Coating offers customers the opportunity to protect their PCB’s against contamination and moisture, which improves long-term reliability and gives more stable operation in demanding environments. Chemigraphic already has 3 existing customers taking up the service and has further enquiries from many other sources.



In addition to the company's latest equipment investment, Chemigraphic has also introduced its product transition service. The short explanation being, a way to bring manufacturing back to the UK.



John Johnston, NPI Director comments: ‘Decades of weekly NPI deployment mean that Chemigraphic has exceptional expertise in transitioning product into our Factory. We offer a seamless, reliable and flexible extension to the OEM’s resource delivering creative solutions, cost efficiencies and secure delivery of a stable and effective product transition. Since launching the service we have successfully undertaken a number of on-shoring projects on behalf of both existing customers and new customers which is a testament to the trust the market places on Chemigraphic to handle such commercially delicate projects.’