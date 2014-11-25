© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

PartnerTech expands cooperation with MedTech Company

PartnerTech has signed a new, significant framework agreement with a global medical technology company, expanding the cooperation to cover manufacturing and distribution of the company’s products globally.

The new agreement significantly expands the existing cooperation, introducing a collaboration with PartnerTech’s sites in multiple areas of expertise. Through the agreement, PartnerTech can offer services in several of the customer’s product categories and will have the possibility to grow with the customer’s global expansion. Initially this will mainly affect the European sites in the Systems Integration Technology and Electronics Technology Divisions; Cambridge, Myslowice, Åtvidaberg, Sieradz and Vantaa, but also sites in China and USA are included in the scope of the agreement. The first deliveries are expected to be worth approximately SEK 30 million (roughly EUR 3.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2014.



"This is a significant framework agreement that increases the potential to grow our MedTech business primarily in Europe but also on a global scale. Through our global footprint and expertise in producing medical devices we can support the customer’s product lines in Europe, Asia and the USA.” says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of PartnerTech AB.