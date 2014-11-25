© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

New business development manager at Yamaha Motor IM Europe

Yamaha Motor IM Europe has appointed Holger Hansmann as Business Development Manager, Inspection Systems, to drive growth in sales of the company’s hybrid optical and 3D X-ray inline inspection systems.

Hansmann brings over 25 years’ experience in the inspection systems industry, spanning technical and commercial positions, most recently as a Global Sales Manager.



“Holger is well known and respected in the inspection systems business. I am delighted that he has decided to join us, and confident that he will build a strong team to increase our presence and grow market share,” said Pierre Williams, Sales Director, Yamaha Motor IM Europe. “His arrival is an important part of our strategy to boost our sales and support infrastructure and establish a leading position in inspection systems worldwide.”



“Yamaha is set to become a strong player in the inspection solutions market, which makes this an exciting time to join the company,” said Holger Hansmann. “As a total line supplier with integrated software solutions ready for the agile, connected world of Industry 4.0, Yamaha offers me an exciting opportunity within a powerful organization.”