Nordson Advanced Technology Japan relocates

Nordson Advanced Technology K.K. Japan has relocated to new, larger facilities in Tokyo.

With an expanded demonstration room, applications lab, and office space, Nordson Advanced Technology K.K. is able to integrate its dispensing and coating, test and inspection, and plasma treatment equipment. The move is effective November 25, 2014.



The Advanced Technology group sells and supports the products from several Nordson divisions (Nordson ASYMTEK, Nordson DAGE, Nordson MARCH and Nordson YESTECH).



“We want to deliver high quality services that exceed our customers’ expectations,” stated Nobuo (Neal) Okuda, general manager, Japan Nordson Advanced Technology K.K. “Bringing together the experts from the different Nordson Advanced Technologies companies will lead to new discoveries for customer solutions.”



“This move is an important part of our efforts to ensure that our customers can easily do business with us in the regions in which they operate,” stated Greg Wood, vice president, Nordson Advanced Technology Asia. “Our customers get hands-on local support and technical help in selecting the right equipment and developing the most efficient and cost effective processes to produce high quality products, yet have the backing of an international R&D, equipment manufacturing, and engineering team.”