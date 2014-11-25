© evertiq

Arrow expands distribution agreement with Intel

Arrow Electronics' distribution agreement with Intel Corporation that will expand Arrow’s cloud and security software portfolio.

Under the new agreement, Arrow will distribute Intel Service Assurance Administrator (SAA) and Intel Mashery API Management and API Gateway products and solutions in the United States and Canada.



“Our agreement with Intel is one more way we are making investments to help our channel partners deliver business value,” said Mark Taylor, vice president of enterprise servers, systems and software for Arrow. “Intel’s offerings align with our growth plans in the areas of comprehensive cloud expertise and security solutions. Our partners are excited about this opportunity to differentiate their solutions with this proven technology and provide higher value IT implementations to their end customers.”



“The distribution agreement with Arrow will help to increase the scale and reach of Intel’s cloud and security products across Arrow’s large network of solution providers,” said Jeffrey Paul, vice president, Software and Services Sales Organization, Intel. “In turn, Arrow’s partners will have access to new Intel-based solutions that will help them accelerate sales into a fast-growing marketplace.”