Valor appoints Asian boss

Valor Computerized Systems, the specialist in productivity-enhancing solutions for the electronics industry, has announced the appointment of Ong Kay Huat as the new president of Valor Far East.

Ong will oversee Valor's operations in Asia, focusing primarily on driving the company's penetration in the region, developing sales channels and building professional relationships with customers and partners region-wide.



Ong joins Valor with more than 15 years of experience in the electronics industry. Formerly vice president of Universal Instruments Corporation, he was responsible for UI's overall sales and support in Asia, leading more than 200 employees and bringing substantial growth to the company's business and infrastructure. Under Ong's leadership, UI's business in the region grew by more than 50% in two years. Prior to Universal Instruments, Ong held various senior positions in companies including Singatronics Electronics Ltd, Siemens Components Pte and Panasonic Industry of Singapore.



"KH's experience and knowledge in the electronics industry provide him with the specific expertise we want our leaders to possess. He has the kind of perspective and leadership that will help Valor keep its competitive edge in the industry in the Far East region, and we wish him the best of luck," said Ofer Shofman, Valor's President and CEO.



Ong holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Macquarie Graduate School of Management, and a Masters degree in International Marketing Management from Macquarie University of Australia. He received trainings in JIT, Total Quality Management (TQM), Management Philosophy, Financial Management, Leaderships, Contract Laws and more.