© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Important offshore agreement for Kitron

Kitron ASA's subsidiary Kitron AS, in Arendal, Norway, has received orders from a leading company within the offshore industry.

The orders have a value for Kitron of NOK 25 million (roughly EUR 2.9 million), and will be fulfilled during 2015. Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Arendal, Norway.



"Kitron has experienced a reduced order backlog within the Offshore/Marine sector during 2014, which makes this order important in order to secure volume going into 2015," said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron.