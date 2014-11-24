© mopic _dreamstime.com

Rumour: Lenovo and Samsung competing for BlackBerry

Reportedly, two major players, Lenovo and Samsung, are in talks with BlackBerry regarding a possible acquisition.

Rumour has it that Samsung is currently in talks with Blackberry regarding a possible acquisition. The same applies to Lenovo who has also shown interest, according to a report in Benzinga, quoting sources familiar with the matter. The source would not go into details but said that Samsung is in a stronger position regarding the possible acquisition.



Blackberry has chosen not to comment as they are in a quiet period.