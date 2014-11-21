© evertiq

All units within the Rimaster group now ISO 14001 certified

Last spring, a project started at Rimaster in Söderhamn and Horn with the goal to certify both units towards ISO 14001 during the fall. A project that is now completed.

“I am very satisfied with the result of the conducted audit and I would especially like to thank to all the colleagues who have contributed to the project. It feels great that we now have showed that we are working systematically with our environmental work at our units in Söderhamn and Horn,” said Lars Lundberg, quality manager at Rimaster in Söderhamn.



With the ISO 14001 certification of the units in Söderhamn and Horn, all production units are certified towards both ISO 9001 and ISO 14001



“It is of course extremely important for us to constantly work on improvements in our operations and the area of environment is absolutely no exception. That our units in Söderhamn and Horn now are certified against ISO 14001, like all other units within Rimaster, is very satisfying,” said Peter Haglund, quality manager in Rimaster AB.