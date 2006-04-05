Electronics Production | April 05, 2006
Sanmina-SCI & Shocking to co-op
Sanmina-SCI Corporation has entered into a joint development agreement with Shocking Technologies, Inc. to develop the use of Shocking's specialty polymers for embedding ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) protection into internal layers of printed circuit boards.
Shocking scientists will work with Sanmina-SCI development teams to formulate VSDM (Voltage Switchable Dielectric Materials) for inclusion in Sanmina-SCI's proprietary PCB structures. VSDM materials are specialty polymers that instantaneously change from insulators to conductors when a pre-programmed bi-directional voltage is applied.
"ESD is a hot topic in the electronics business today," said George Dudnikov, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Sanmina-SCI's PCB and Backplane Divisions. "Many companies are faced with the challenges of protecting their expensive components from damage caused by voltage or current transients. On-chip ESD protection is available but hampers chip design and performance. Discrete devices are also effective but consume valuable surface real estate and do not protect every component. Sanmina-SCI has been studying different approaches to utilize the PCB as a platform for providing ESD protection to these chips."
The Electrostatic Discharge Association (ESDA), headquartered in Rome, New York, estimates that at least 25 percent of today's failures in electronic products are caused by ESD. Cost to the industry is estimated to be in the billions of dollars.
"Shocking Technologies is excited to team up with an industry leader like Sanmina-SCI for our PCB product," said Lex Kosowsky, Shocking Technologies President and CEO. "We look forward to working with the Sanmina-SCI team to bring our VSDM technology to market. As electronic products and the features of the integrated circuits inside them continue to get smaller and faster, ESD is becoming a larger and larger threat. The technology will also allow a path to reduce both size and weight for consumer electronics applications while providing superior protection for infrastructure products. We are confident that as our technology is implemented, Sanmina-SCI will be a great partner in helping commercialize our technology while helping us achieve our goal of making our VSDM an industry standard for ESD protection in PCBs."
The combination of the VSDM technology and Sanmina-SCI's industry-leading Buried Capacitance(R) technology will provide superior protection and improved reliability while allowing major cost savings through board-size reduction, decreased component count and yield improvements.
"There is a lot of talk regarding PCBs as commodities," added Dudnikov. "Here is an example of an innovative application that will provide value-added performance to the PCB. Both Shocking and Sanmina-SCI have IP in the area, and this partnership will elevate the circuit board as a critical component in electronic assembling."
Sanmina-SCI's PCB Division is a pioneering force in the PCB industry with more than 20 patents and 26 years of experience, offering customers the latest in high-performance materials, enhanced via geometrics for significant increases in useable bandwidth and substantial decrease in Bit Error Rates (BER). State-of-the-art PCB factories are strategically located in North America, Europe and Asia, offering high-end technology and efficient lower-cost manufacturing.
Sanmina-SCI's Backplane Division features highly skilled engineers and design centers around the world, providing customers with passive, active and high-bandwidth backplanes.
"ESD is a hot topic in the electronics business today," said George Dudnikov, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Sanmina-SCI's PCB and Backplane Divisions. "Many companies are faced with the challenges of protecting their expensive components from damage caused by voltage or current transients. On-chip ESD protection is available but hampers chip design and performance. Discrete devices are also effective but consume valuable surface real estate and do not protect every component. Sanmina-SCI has been studying different approaches to utilize the PCB as a platform for providing ESD protection to these chips."
The Electrostatic Discharge Association (ESDA), headquartered in Rome, New York, estimates that at least 25 percent of today's failures in electronic products are caused by ESD. Cost to the industry is estimated to be in the billions of dollars.
"Shocking Technologies is excited to team up with an industry leader like Sanmina-SCI for our PCB product," said Lex Kosowsky, Shocking Technologies President and CEO. "We look forward to working with the Sanmina-SCI team to bring our VSDM technology to market. As electronic products and the features of the integrated circuits inside them continue to get smaller and faster, ESD is becoming a larger and larger threat. The technology will also allow a path to reduce both size and weight for consumer electronics applications while providing superior protection for infrastructure products. We are confident that as our technology is implemented, Sanmina-SCI will be a great partner in helping commercialize our technology while helping us achieve our goal of making our VSDM an industry standard for ESD protection in PCBs."
The combination of the VSDM technology and Sanmina-SCI's industry-leading Buried Capacitance(R) technology will provide superior protection and improved reliability while allowing major cost savings through board-size reduction, decreased component count and yield improvements.
"There is a lot of talk regarding PCBs as commodities," added Dudnikov. "Here is an example of an innovative application that will provide value-added performance to the PCB. Both Shocking and Sanmina-SCI have IP in the area, and this partnership will elevate the circuit board as a critical component in electronic assembling."
Sanmina-SCI's PCB Division is a pioneering force in the PCB industry with more than 20 patents and 26 years of experience, offering customers the latest in high-performance materials, enhanced via geometrics for significant increases in useable bandwidth and substantial decrease in Bit Error Rates (BER). State-of-the-art PCB factories are strategically located in North America, Europe and Asia, offering high-end technology and efficient lower-cost manufacturing.
Sanmina-SCI's Backplane Division features highly skilled engineers and design centers around the world, providing customers with passive, active and high-bandwidth backplanes.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments