Apple to open R&D unit in Lund, Sweden

The American tech-giant seems to be eyeing Sweden as its base for a new R&D units. But as always with Apple, everything is really quiet.

Back in 2010, Apple acquired a Lund-based company called Polar Rose, and in 2013 the next local company, Algotrim was scooped up by the Americans. And since then, Apple has apparently started moving in people in new offices, next to the Sony Mobile facility in Lund, according to news agency Rapidus.



The property owner, Vasakronan, confirmed to Rapidus that Apple had moved in, but diclined to comment further.