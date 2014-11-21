© adam121 dreamstime.com Analysis | November 21, 2014
Electronics Production Equipment: Growth track for 2014 and 2015 confirmed
According to the current business climate survey of the VDMA Sector Group Productronics the German manufacturers of components, machinery and equipment for electronics production expect an increase in turnover of 9.8 percent for the current year.
This means that the apprehended special situation of photovoltaics production equipment which had dampened the expectations from nine to 3.2 percent reported in the April survey have not occurred. Turnover expectations for 2015 of 4.7 growth give evidence of a still very optimistic industry. Growth impulses increasingly arise from surface mount technology and board assembly.
Current trouble spots have low influence on electronics production
“While VDMA has corrected its forecast for the overall machinery industry to one percent for 2014, the sentiment in electronics production is very robust”, says Rainer Kurtz, CEO of kurtz-ersa Group and chairman of the VDMA Sector Group Productronics. “The current trouble spots are of minor importance for electronics production locations. The generally lower growth in China does not effect our industry much, either. It is compensated by other regions like e.g. the US. The devaluation of the Euro currency is very helpful in this respect”, Kurtz resumes at the end of the customers’ trade show electronica in Munich. Here the “Internet of Things” has prominently been presented as the driver for new markets.
Order income further improved, orders on hand stable
Compared to the survey in April the order income situation has further improved. In the meantime more than 76 percent of the companies report an improved order situation compared to the same time last year.
Orders on hand remain stable with 3.9 production months. This is still below the level reported for the overall machinery industry but it ranges significantly above the long-term average for the electronics production equipment industry.
Trend towards growth in employment, investment in R&D
The employment situation in the electronics production equipment industry has further improved. Almost 70 percent still report overtime, 58 percent plan to introduce it. This trend has remained constant since April and meanwhile 43 percent of the reporting companies want to react by adding staff. The result regarding long-term strategies to improve the companies’ competitiveness is striking: For more than 96 percent of the reporting companies an increase in research and development is the objective. An increase in efficiency is traditionally very important in both, the medium and the long term.
Current trouble spots have low influence on electronics production
“While VDMA has corrected its forecast for the overall machinery industry to one percent for 2014, the sentiment in electronics production is very robust”, says Rainer Kurtz, CEO of kurtz-ersa Group and chairman of the VDMA Sector Group Productronics. “The current trouble spots are of minor importance for electronics production locations. The generally lower growth in China does not effect our industry much, either. It is compensated by other regions like e.g. the US. The devaluation of the Euro currency is very helpful in this respect”, Kurtz resumes at the end of the customers’ trade show electronica in Munich. Here the “Internet of Things” has prominently been presented as the driver for new markets.
Order income further improved, orders on hand stable
Compared to the survey in April the order income situation has further improved. In the meantime more than 76 percent of the companies report an improved order situation compared to the same time last year.
Orders on hand remain stable with 3.9 production months. This is still below the level reported for the overall machinery industry but it ranges significantly above the long-term average for the electronics production equipment industry.
Trend towards growth in employment, investment in R&D
The employment situation in the electronics production equipment industry has further improved. Almost 70 percent still report overtime, 58 percent plan to introduce it. This trend has remained constant since April and meanwhile 43 percent of the reporting companies want to react by adding staff. The result regarding long-term strategies to improve the companies’ competitiveness is striking: For more than 96 percent of the reporting companies an increase in research and development is the objective. An increase in efficiency is traditionally very important in both, the medium and the long term.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments