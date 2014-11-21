© rangizzz dreamstime.com PCB | November 21, 2014
High flying times for Invotec Group
I'm running around like a mad man at electronica, late for an appointment. I'm looking for Invotec, a UK-based PCB manufacturer. And when I finally find their rather modest booth, some things just don't add up.
Invotec Group’s “model small” booth really doesn't fit the company, neither in terms of actual presence nor confidence.
It’s been a very good year business-wise and it continues to be, which is reflected here at electronica. I literally had to elbow my way into the booth, and I apologise to anyone that was on the receiving end.
Which was confirmed by Jeremy Brook, Account Manager at Invotec Group: “We are certainly looking to grow the company in continental Europe. Over the last few years we've added direct sales and customer support personnel in the Benelux region, and agents in Spain, Italy and France. This year the Invotec Group has strengthened its Team with two new sales appointments in Germany. This has made it easier to access those markets and customers, both from a communication point of view, but also in terms of service and support”
“And with our approvals from ESA (The European Space Agency), let’s just say that it has created a lot of interest. And for this show, well I guess we are certainly more visible, accessible and in certain segments such as space, more relevant to continental European customers.”
It's actually created more than interest, it boosted the company's customer base in the space sector. In one business year, Invotec Group received about 52 new customers, which is a lot by any measures for one single sector.
It’s not hard to see pride in Jeremy Brook's face, his body language speaks volumes. And really, the numbers speak for themselves. As of now, Invotec Group remains a key player in the Space sector.
“Invotec Group is actively involved in ESA and we value all the numerous networking opportunities that come as a result.”
“We've seen customers that we were already talking to on non ESA programs, but they opened the door to new programs within the ESA community. And some of this has been accelerated by the Printca demise. In addition, customers, previously unknown to us, have come out of the woodwork so to speak.”
Jeremy explains that the company has received a lot of interest; not just from leading players in UK, France, Italy and Germany, but also from further afield such as Turkey and Canada.
“And due to all of this, we've faced some short-term capacity challenges, where we have faced a steep development curve. We’ve responded by adding not only production capacity but also strengthening our technical, engineering and quality resource.”
Invotec Group is growing its portfolio and adds strength to its name with each new customer. And the company is also eyeing some new regions to grow in, such as India, Russia and Israel.
Like he said, it has been a busy year for Invotec Group.
It’s been a very good year business-wise and it continues to be, which is reflected here at electronica. I literally had to elbow my way into the booth, and I apologise to anyone that was on the receiving end.
Which was confirmed by Jeremy Brook, Account Manager at Invotec Group: “We are certainly looking to grow the company in continental Europe. Over the last few years we've added direct sales and customer support personnel in the Benelux region, and agents in Spain, Italy and France. This year the Invotec Group has strengthened its Team with two new sales appointments in Germany. This has made it easier to access those markets and customers, both from a communication point of view, but also in terms of service and support”
“And with our approvals from ESA (The European Space Agency), let’s just say that it has created a lot of interest. And for this show, well I guess we are certainly more visible, accessible and in certain segments such as space, more relevant to continental European customers.”
It's actually created more than interest, it boosted the company's customer base in the space sector. In one business year, Invotec Group received about 52 new customers, which is a lot by any measures for one single sector.
It’s not hard to see pride in Jeremy Brook's face, his body language speaks volumes. And really, the numbers speak for themselves. As of now, Invotec Group remains a key player in the Space sector.
“Invotec Group is actively involved in ESA and we value all the numerous networking opportunities that come as a result.”
“We've seen customers that we were already talking to on non ESA programs, but they opened the door to new programs within the ESA community. And some of this has been accelerated by the Printca demise. In addition, customers, previously unknown to us, have come out of the woodwork so to speak.”
Jeremy explains that the company has received a lot of interest; not just from leading players in UK, France, Italy and Germany, but also from further afield such as Turkey and Canada.
“And due to all of this, we've faced some short-term capacity challenges, where we have faced a steep development curve. We’ve responded by adding not only production capacity but also strengthening our technical, engineering and quality resource.”
Invotec Group is growing its portfolio and adds strength to its name with each new customer. And the company is also eyeing some new regions to grow in, such as India, Russia and Israel.
Like he said, it has been a busy year for Invotec Group.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments