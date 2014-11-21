© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Werner Turck GmbH goes with Essemtec

Werner Turck GmbH & Co.KG has invested sustainably in the expansion of its production facilities with the new Paraquda multifunctional center from Essemtec.

Headquartered in Halver, Germany, Werner Turck is one of three locations where the Turck Group produces for the EMS market. The focus of the approximately 600 employees in Halver is on the continual development of the TURCK program, especially in the sensor area.



Due to the growing customer requirements of the company, the management team decided to expand the production line with a dispensing machine.



“We actually intended to purchase a pure dispenser, but then realized that Paraquda offers the same speed and accuracy as the Scorpion dispenser, plus we receive a placement machine. We are now able to react much more flexibly to any new product requirements," said Oliver Espig, production manager in the field of thick-film and bonding technology of Werner Turck.