Melexis & Future expand agreement

Melexis and Future Electronics expand Franchise Distribution agreement to encompass the world.

Melexis and Future Electronics concluded a successful growth year in 2005 based on their prior North American distribution agreement. Future's sales of Melexis components expanded overall by 118% in 2005. This performance has resulted in the decision by Melexis' management to expand the franchise agreement to include Europe and to more actively collaborate with Future in existing franchise territories (North America & Asia). Adding Future to the existing network of

distributors and representatives will help Melexis to better cover the growing markets for automotive and industrial electronics.



Melexis' historic strength in the automotive market complements well the proven supply chain expertise Future demonstrates with automotive electronics OEMs worldwide. Other products expected to underpin anticipated growth through this expanded agreement include high brightness LED driver ICs, Hall effect sensors, RF/RFID products, optoelectronic and GM-LAN and LIN bus ICs.



Distribution Manager John Lavoie will guide the transition process at Melexis. This opportunity to realize the tremendous sales growth potential of this agreement will happen directly as a result of cooperative training and promotion efforts planned mutually between Future and Melexis.



"We are excited with the extension of our partnership on a global basis", said Frantz Saintellemy, Corporate Director WW Product Marketing, Future Electronics. "Melexis offers world class silicon solutions enabling Future to expand its presence in key automotive, industrial and consumer market segments".