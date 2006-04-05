Electronics Production | April 05, 2006
Melexis & Future expand agreement
Melexis and Future Electronics expand Franchise Distribution agreement to encompass the world.
Melexis and Future Electronics concluded a successful growth year in 2005 based on their prior North American distribution agreement. Future's sales of Melexis components expanded overall by 118% in 2005. This performance has resulted in the decision by Melexis' management to expand the franchise agreement to include Europe and to more actively collaborate with Future in existing franchise territories (North America & Asia). Adding Future to the existing network of
distributors and representatives will help Melexis to better cover the growing markets for automotive and industrial electronics.
Melexis' historic strength in the automotive market complements well the proven supply chain expertise Future demonstrates with automotive electronics OEMs worldwide. Other products expected to underpin anticipated growth through this expanded agreement include high brightness LED driver ICs, Hall effect sensors, RF/RFID products, optoelectronic and GM-LAN and LIN bus ICs.
Distribution Manager John Lavoie will guide the transition process at Melexis. This opportunity to realize the tremendous sales growth potential of this agreement will happen directly as a result of cooperative training and promotion efforts planned mutually between Future and Melexis.
"We are excited with the extension of our partnership on a global basis", said Frantz Saintellemy, Corporate Director WW Product Marketing, Future Electronics. "Melexis offers world class silicon solutions enabling Future to expand its presence in key automotive, industrial and consumer market segments".
distributors and representatives will help Melexis to better cover the growing markets for automotive and industrial electronics.
Melexis' historic strength in the automotive market complements well the proven supply chain expertise Future demonstrates with automotive electronics OEMs worldwide. Other products expected to underpin anticipated growth through this expanded agreement include high brightness LED driver ICs, Hall effect sensors, RF/RFID products, optoelectronic and GM-LAN and LIN bus ICs.
Distribution Manager John Lavoie will guide the transition process at Melexis. This opportunity to realize the tremendous sales growth potential of this agreement will happen directly as a result of cooperative training and promotion efforts planned mutually between Future and Melexis.
"We are excited with the extension of our partnership on a global basis", said Frantz Saintellemy, Corporate Director WW Product Marketing, Future Electronics. "Melexis offers world class silicon solutions enabling Future to expand its presence in key automotive, industrial and consumer market segments".
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments