Cicor Invests in Orbotech’s Paragon Ultra 300 LDI System

Cicor Technologies, an industrial group active in microelectronics, substrates and electronic solutions, has chosen Orbotech’s Paragon Ultra 300 LDI system for its production site Cicorel SA in Boudry, Switzerland.

"We were searching specifically for an LDI solution capable of exposing a sub 10µmline at extremely high quality and forasolution that could expose panels with high energy, up to 800 mJ/cm², with no trade off in throughput. Once again, only Orbotech’s technology matched our requirements. This best-in-class system supports our technological leadership and enables Cicor to develop innovative products that will prevail in their various applications,” said Pascal Keller, Executive Vice President of the Cicor Advanced Microelectronics & Substrates Division.



Cicor is a long-time customer of Orbotech and we are pleased that once again, Orbotech is able to provide the best-in-class technology to help expand our customers’ business,” said Mr. Hadar Himmelman, President of Orbotech West. “Our Paragon Ultra 300 LDI truly offers leading resolution and throughput and we are proud that only our system was able to meet Cicor’s strict production demands.”