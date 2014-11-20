© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Foxconn partners with Innolux in flat-panel plant

Hon Hai Precision Industry – or Foxconn, as most people know the company – has partnered with flat-panel maker Innolux in investing roughly USD 2.8 billion in a panel-plant in Taiwan.

Foxconn has been rather adamant to find other revenue sources outside of its assembly contracts for Apple and others. Earlier in 2014, the company became a shareholder in a Taiwanese mobile network provider and a South Korean IT service company, according to a report in Reuters.



The two companies are currently scouting equipment for the facility – located in Kaohsiung – which is planned to be up and running by the second half of 2016.



The facility will focus on the manufacturing of low-temperature polysilicon panels, used in smartphones, the report concludes.