Linear opens European design center

Linear Technology announced the opening of its first European design center in Munich, Germany.

With the opening of the company's eleventh design center, Linear's Munich Design Center allows the company to further expand its analog design resources at a location that provides proximity to some of the company's key European customers.



Lothar Maier, CEO of Linear Technology, stated, "We are excited to open our first European design center in the key technology hub of Munich. By centrally locating our latest design center on the European continent, this puts us in an even better position to develop the right products for our major European customers. Germany represents an ideal location for our first European design center, with its focus on the automotive, industrial and communications markets."



In addition to the Munich Design Center, Linear Technology has design centers in Bedford, New Hampshire; Boston, Massachusetts; Burlington, Vermont; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Grass Valley, California; Phoenix, Arizona; Raleigh, North Carolina; Santa Barbara, California; Singapore; and at the company headquarters in Milpitas, California.



Linear Technology has had a deep commitment to the European market for many years. Linear has technical field sales engineers and field applications engineers throughout Europe, including three locations in Germany (Munich, Stuttgart and Ascheberg), and at offices in Finland, France, Italy, Sweden and the UK.



Linear Technology continues to build its team of talented analog IC designers as the company grows. Opening design centers beyond the company's Silicon Valley headquarters has proven an effective way to expand the technical resources and to deploy them in key geographic locations. Linear Technology produces a wide range of high-performance analog integrated circuits supporting its power management, mixed signal, signal conditioning, and high frequency product lines