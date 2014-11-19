© dirk ercken dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 19, 2014
AEG Power Solutions appoints new CEO and COO
AEG Power Solutions has appointed Jeffrey Casper as Chief Executive Officer of the Group and Dietrich Ehrmanntraut as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.
Jeffrey Casper was formerly Chief Restructuring Officer and Chief Financial officer of the Group. Together with the Board of Directors, Jeffrey Casper led the recovery process of AEG Power Solutions which started in December 2013 and culminated with the successful restructuring of the Group’s financial debt at the end of August.
Dr. Dirk Wolfertz, Chairman of the Board of Directors commented: “Jeffrey was instrumental in setting and managing the comprehensive restructuring process, on both the financial and operational sides. His thorough understanding of the Company and his execution capacity positions him naturally to now lead the group on a new successful path. We are also very happy that Dietrich Ehrmanntraut has joined AEG Power Solutions. He brings a wealth of experience as a leader, manager from highly competitive and dynamic industries. He brings to AEG PS a focus on continuous improvement, quality and exceptional execution in operations, which is crucial to serving our customers and markets.”
Dietrich Ehrmanntraut joined in September and initially focused on operations activities in the largest facility of the Group in Warstein-Belecke (Germany). His role as COO will now allow the Company to optimise its operating activities around the world.
“AEG Power Solutions has a solid foundation to build upon”, explains Ehrmanntraut, “I’ve been struck by the wealth of expertise of the teams and by the work already done to create a leaner and more efficient organization. On the operations side, our challenge is to continue to improve our time to market and reach excellence in serving our customers.”
“I am grateful to the Board of Directors for the confidence that they have placed in me to assume the responsibilities of CEO. In the last 11 months we have refocused AEG Power Solutions on its core strengths in industrial power supplies, power control and advanced power solutions in emerging technologies such as energy storage”, comments Jeffrey Casper, CEO. “The Company has created a promising basis for a return to success. We are pursuing our change program now to reinforce our sound foundations and build an agile, customer-centric organization which can build its growth on a sound basis.”
Next to his function as CEO Jeffrey Casper will continue to also lead the finance function as the CFO.
Dr. Dirk Wolfertz, Chairman of the Board of Directors commented: “Jeffrey was instrumental in setting and managing the comprehensive restructuring process, on both the financial and operational sides. His thorough understanding of the Company and his execution capacity positions him naturally to now lead the group on a new successful path. We are also very happy that Dietrich Ehrmanntraut has joined AEG Power Solutions. He brings a wealth of experience as a leader, manager from highly competitive and dynamic industries. He brings to AEG PS a focus on continuous improvement, quality and exceptional execution in operations, which is crucial to serving our customers and markets.”
Dietrich Ehrmanntraut joined in September and initially focused on operations activities in the largest facility of the Group in Warstein-Belecke (Germany). His role as COO will now allow the Company to optimise its operating activities around the world.
“AEG Power Solutions has a solid foundation to build upon”, explains Ehrmanntraut, “I’ve been struck by the wealth of expertise of the teams and by the work already done to create a leaner and more efficient organization. On the operations side, our challenge is to continue to improve our time to market and reach excellence in serving our customers.”
“I am grateful to the Board of Directors for the confidence that they have placed in me to assume the responsibilities of CEO. In the last 11 months we have refocused AEG Power Solutions on its core strengths in industrial power supplies, power control and advanced power solutions in emerging technologies such as energy storage”, comments Jeffrey Casper, CEO. “The Company has created a promising basis for a return to success. We are pursuing our change program now to reinforce our sound foundations and build an agile, customer-centric organization which can build its growth on a sound basis.”
Next to his function as CEO Jeffrey Casper will continue to also lead the finance function as the CFO.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments