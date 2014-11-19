© mopic _dreamstime.com

Looks like the Nokia tablet is actually a Foxconn tablet

Nokia's return to the consumer scene – with the launch of the N1 tablet – comes with a partnership together with EMS giant Foxconn.

The N1 will be brought to market in Q1 2015 through a brand-licensing agreement with an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner responsible for manufacturing, distribution and sales.



And the manufacturer is no other than Foxconn, according to a report in the Financial Times. The N1 is planned to be available for purchase in China in Q1 2015 for an estimated USD 249 before taxes, with the anticipation of expanding sales to other markets.



Whether or not Nokia will strike new agreements for the manufacturing, distribution and sales for other markets, is still unclear.