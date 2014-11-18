© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Zuken expands CADSTAR network in Spain and Portugal

Zuken is expanding its CADSTAR reseller network in Europe with the addition of Diasor.

Diasor has partnered with Novacad to offer sales and support services in Spain and Portugal.



Koldo Urgoitia, Diasor Manager, said: “We are offering CADSTAR to our customers because it wins hands-down for ease-of-use, time savings and broad functionality against other comparable products, in our opinion. Our partnership with Novacad gives customers the best of both worlds: Novacad’s extensive CADSTAR expertise alongside our local support and industry experience.”



Jeroen Leinders, CADSTAR Worldwide Sales Manager said, “We’ve recently developed a support model to enable new resellers to work alongside existing CADSTAR resellers and gain valuable insight into this important marketplace. This model has already proved beneficial for our Scandinavian and Benelux customers.”