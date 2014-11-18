© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Panasonic's new factory starts full operation in Vietnam

Panasonic Eco Solutions Vietnam has opened its new wiring device and circuit breaker factory and started full-scale production in Binh Duong Province, Vietnam.

Following its counterparts in Thailand and Indonesia, the new factory will supply products mainly to the local market in Vietnam as a new wiring device and circuit breaker manufacturing base in Southeast Asia. In FY2014 (the fiscal year ending March 31, 2015), the factory plans to produce 30 million wiring devices and 5.15 million circuit breakers. The production capacity is anticipated to double in FY2018 (the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019) for both products.



Takashi Ogura, General Director, Panasonic Eco Solutions Vietnam said, "We will focus on the Vietnamese market, which has the potential for remarkable growth, and deliver high quality electrical construction materials and equipment to ensure safety when people use electricity in this region, and therefore we will contribute to the progress and development of society and economy as well as more affluent living. We will also make further efforts to build a factory that can attract many visitors, including distributors, developers, and construction companies."