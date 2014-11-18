© peaz dreamstime.com

'We cannot confirm when we can start production'

The fire ravished facility of SVI is not to be entered. The Department of Industrial Works has completely shut down the facility for 60 days due to safety inspection procedures.

SVI plans to start production at the Chaengwattana facility while SVI2 is being refurbished. The company announced that - as it has not received confirmation dates for the delivery of some machines and materials - it cannot provide a date for the production start.