electronica 2014: the numbers are in

The evertiq team has finally found its way back to Sweden – the autobahn almost killed us, but we made it – and now it is time to reflect back at the biggest event in the electronics industry of year.

While Munich did treat us well, it is always nice to find your way home. And now that we're here, lets look at some numbers.



In the year of its 50th anniversary (26 really, but that's only if you're picky, so don't be that guy), electronica attracted more than 73'000 visitors from over 80 countries and 2'737 exhibitors from 50 countries. And once again, the number of international visitors increased – from 47 to 50 percent.