Ericsson expands in Romania

The Romanian subsidiary of Sweden based telcom giant Ericsson plans to enter new segments and intends to double its turnover by 2008.

Ericsson is looking to expand it's Romanian presence from being a supplier to local telecom operators to enter new segments, like enterprise, services in general and system integrations. To be able to enter these segments, Ericsson will expand its network of partners. In 2008 Ericsson's turnover in Romania will be half earned from its current relationship with telephony operators, while the other half will come from the new telephony operators that the company is going to attract, and the new segments which Ericsson will enter.