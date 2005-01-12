Samtec reaches DesignVision award final

Samtec has been named finalist in the DesignVision awards under the category: PCB Design Tools.

Samtec was recognized for development of its Final Inch product. Final Inch is used for streamlining the layout of the PCB signal breakout region around high speed connectors.



Finalists of the DesignVision awards program are judged based on the Innovation, Uniqueness, Market Impact, Customer Benefits, and Value of the product to society. The award will be presented at DesignCon 2005 on Tuesday, February 1.

