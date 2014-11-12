© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

New president at Juki Automation System Europe

Juki Automation has appointed Jens Mirau as the new president of Juki Automation Systems Europe.

Jens Mirau has worked for Juki for 14 years. Before his promotion he held position as Vice-president of Juki Automation Systems Europe and CEO of Juki Automation Systems GmbH in Nürnberg.



Mr. Mirau takes over this position from Mr. Jürg Schüpbach, who resigned as president with the acceptance of the executive committee of Juki Corporation. Mr. Schüpbach decided to leave Juki Automation Systems Europe to take up new challenges. He started his career in the pick and place industry with Juki placement systems over 28 years ago at the former company Zevatech.



Mr. Robert J. Black, Juki Corporation Executive Operating Officer, responsible for the market in the Americas and Europe commented: "We thank Mr. Jürg Schüpbach for the many years of great work done on behalf of the JUKI, especially the last few years as President of Juki Automation Systems. I am confident that Mr. Jens Mirau will fulfill his new position and the responsibility that comes with it excellently. "