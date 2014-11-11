© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Samsung US appoints SvP GM Home Appliances

Samsung Electronics America has appointed John Herrington as senior vice president, general manager of Home Appliances, effective November 17, 2014.

Herrington will report to Joseph Stinziano, executive vice president of the Consumer Business Division at Samsung Electronics America. In this role, Herrington will oversee all U.S. sales and marketing for Samsung’s Home Appliances. Herrington will succeed Kevin Dexter, who will lead the development of a new business segment.



“Kevin Dexter has been an instrumental leader in our home appliance business,” said Stinziano. “He advanced Samsung to be the fastest growing home appliance brand in the US market and launched important relationships with new partners. With his extensive knowledge and years of experience at Samsung, I am excited that Kevin will be moving into a new role which we believe has the potential to grow our business to significant levels in the near future.”



Herrington has led Home Appliance marketing and sales at Amana Appliance and LG Electronics. Most recently he was President of Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America. “I’m excited to have John on board to help us build on the success and rapid growth our home appliance business has experienced in the U.S.,” said Stinziano. “With double digit sales growth in the last seven years, we are leading the industry in design and technology innovation.”