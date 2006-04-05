Indium adds new tech engineer in Asia

Indium Corporation announced the addition of Damian Santhanasamy as Technical Engineer at Indium Corporation¹s Asia-Pacific Operations. He will be stationed in Johor, Malaysia and will report to Chia Yong Kwang, Technical Manager for Asia.

Damian comes to Indium Corporation with ten years experience in manufacturing and process engineering in SMT testing. Prior to joining Indium Corporation, Damian was with D¹nonce for five years working in the Production and Sales and Technical Support areas. Prior to that, he was a Senior Technician with Trans Capital Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.



Damian is a graduate of Institut Teknologi Negeri, Malaysia with a diploma in Electrical and Electronics. In his new role, he is responsible for providing technical support for pre-sales and after-sales calls, establishing relationships with all accounts in the assigned territories, initiating new product development with key customers/markets, and providing a technical interface for Indium Corporation¹s product management team.