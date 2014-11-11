© zollner

Zollner Achieves EN 9100 Recertification

Zollner Elektronik AG has successfully achieved recertification of its aerospace quality management system under the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) EN 9100 standard.

The German EMS provider received the recertification following an audit by the independent inspection company DEKRA. Zollner has been involved in the aerospace business since 2004, providing PCBs and modules to customers. It’s the company’s strategic objective to continually increase its involvement in avionics products and add complex systems to its aerospace portfolio.



So far, two of the 17 Zollner sites have been certified according to EN 9100. 2015 will see the aerospace certification of its facility in Romania (Satu Mare), reflecting the company’s strategy.