© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Saab receives missile subsystems order

Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract comprising missile subsystems amounting to approximately SEK 250 million (EUR 27.1 million). Deliveries will take place during 2015-2022.

“This order is yet another acknowledgement of our broad competence and expertise within missiles and we will continue to develop and refine our products and systems in this area,” says Görgen Johansson, Head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.