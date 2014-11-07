© baloncici dreamstime.com

Bombardier expands its Latin American presence

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft opened of its newest Regional Sales and Marketing Office in São Paulo, Brazil as part of its focus on regionalising to be closer to its customers.

An inauguration ceremony marking the office opening was hosted by Stéphane Larue, Canadian Consul General in São Paulo. Representing Bombardier Commercial Aircraft were , Daniel Fischer, Regional Sales Director and Pablo Bottacchi, Regional Sales Director. The ceremony was also attended by Bombardier customers and suppliers, government officials and media representatives.



“Bombardier’s sales strategy over the last two years has centered around expanding its global reach in the world’s growing markets; in fact, we have more than doubled such locations over the past four years and as such, have seen an increase in sales opportunities and customers as a result,” said Ray Jones, Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Asset Management. “Latin America is key to this ongoing strategy and our São Paulo-based sales and marketing team will be even better equipped to anticipate and respond to the needs of their stakeholders in a very competitive marketplace.”



“Latin America’s need for domestic transportation is central to its economic growth plans and aviation is expected to play a central role as the region’s economic growth is expected to be among the highest, at an average of 3.7 per cent over the next 20 years,” said Alex Glock, Regional Vice President, Sales, Latin America.