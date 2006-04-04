"Tyco's Spanish PCB plant sold"

Rumour has it that Tyco Electronics' plant in Microser outside Madrid, Spain has been sold.

The rumour was reported by PCB007. No buyer has been mentioned. The facility is specialised in Medium and High volume Printed Circuit Board production. 2-14 layer count range. The facility has expertise in HDI microvia technology, including up to 3 + 3 sequential laminations.

