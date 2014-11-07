© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Flatfield attracts investor to accelerate growth

Flatfield, a Dutch outsourced manufacturer of PCBs, has attracted a major new shareholder, Amsterdam-based Standard Investment. The move brings both business building skills and fresh capital to enable Flatfield to accelerate its growth.

Flatfield currently realises EUR 22 million in revenues from its offices in Tiel (The Netherlands), Hong Kong and Shenzhen. Over the years, Flatfield has shown steady and profitable growth. Still, managing directors Jeroen Plat and Frans Pastoor felt that there was a lot of untapped potential in the business.



“To capture the full potential of the business and bring Flatfield to the next stage, we determined that some new elements were required. That’s when we started looking for a suit able partner”, said Jeroen Plat.



They found this partner in Standard Investment. “In our research of Flatfield, we found that customers are very satisfied with the expertise and high overall service standards that Flatfield brings to the table. This provides an excellent base for further growth. To achieve the desired doubling of the business, we will first aim to strengthen the internal operations. Then, we will aim to increase volumes, both by boosting our own sales efforts and by identifying fitting acquisition candidates, preferably in the German market”, comments Idgar van Kippersluis, partner at Standard Investment.