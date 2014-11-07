© elektrobit

Elektrobit just released a ... smartphone?

Elektrobit has spread its elbows and is trying to get some traction in a heavily crowded market, the smartphone market.

While its not your “regular” smartphone - but the rugged version designed and built for the Mobile Security and Public Safety markets - it still is a smartphone.



“We are excited to announce the new EB Tough Mobile, which strengthens our strategy to provide smartphones with the latest commercial technologies to customers demanding high mobile security and for the public safety markets. The EB Tough Mobile will be a fully certified product - a building block that can be used as is, but can also be tailored according to customer specific requirements on hardware, software as well as industrial design”, says Hannu Huttunen, President, EB’s Wireless Business Segment.



The EB Tough Mobile is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor with 2.3GHz quad-core mobile processing, Android 4.4 (KitKat) operating system and 150Mbps LTE-A connectivity. It has support for global LTE frequencies, including the US Public Safety band 14, dedicated push-to-talk button (PTT), active noise and echo cancellation, loudspeaker and glove-usable 5” full HD display. Mechanically the EB Tough Mobile has IP67 level water and dust protection and MIL-STD-810G level shock resistance. The EB Tough Mobile is based on the EB Special Device Platform which can be tailored with other connectivity technologies, like for example satellite phone functionality.